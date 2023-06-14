SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police officer has been arrested on several charges, including battery on another officer.
The arrest of LaBrian Marsden reportedly stems from an alleged domestic situation or investigation, sources tell KTBS.
Marsden, 35, was booked Wednesday afternoon into the Shreveport City Jail for domestic abuse battery, cyberstalking, stalking and battery of a police officer. No bond has been set.
This is not the first SPD investigation involving Marsden. In July, KTBS reported that Marsden was the subject of an internal investigation after his K-9 was found tied to an outside kennel and sweltering in the heat. The K-9 had no shade and could not reach his water bowl.
As a result, Marsden's K-9 partner, Enzo, was removed from his care. Marsden was reassigned to patrol.
It's uncertain what his status is following today's arrest.