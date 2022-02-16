SHREVEPORT, La -- A Shreveport Police Department corporal, who was sued by family of the man he shot almost five years ago, has won in court.
The SPD's Jon Briceno walked out of the federal courthouse in his police uniform and face covering -- and not commenting -- after U.S. District Judge Donald Walter ruled that his actions in March of 2017 were reasonable.
Briceno opened fire on a suspect following a slow speed chase in the Broadmoor and South Highlands area. Dashcam video showed Briceno shouting at Brian Poole to show his hands. Instead, the parolee reached into the back of his pickup before trying to get back in his truck.
That's when Briceno fired shots. Three bullets hit Poole in the back, and one in the leg.
Police say they found a box cutter in the cab of Poole's truck.
Poole survived, but died later of a suspected drug overdose. That was after pleading guilty to aggravated flight from an officer.
A Caddo Parish grand jury also ruled in 2017 that Briceno's actions were justified.
Neither side commented following Wednesday's verdict, as there could be an appeal.