SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport police officer accused of using excessive force during an arrest a year ago entered a plea last week to a reduced charge.
Officer Cinterrica Mosby, 26, on Tuesday pleaded nolo contendere to an amended charge of simple battery, which is a misdemeanor. The charge was amended the same day by the Caddo District Attorney’s Office.
Mosby was originally charged in July 2019 with malfeasance in office, a felony offense.
A plea of nolo contendere means Mosby did not accept or deny responsibility for the crime but agrees to accept punishment. The plea cannot be used against her if there is any future prosecution.
As a result of the plea, Mosby was sentenced to pay a fine of $150 and court costs. District Judge Katherine Dorroh deferred execution of sentence to Oct. 2.
Mosby and Cpl. Philip Tucker were indicted by a Caddo grand jury in connection with a May 12, 2019 incident involving dozens of Shreveport police officers. A domestic situation at one home turned into a melee that spilled across the street. Four people who reported the disturbance at the second home were arrested. Their charges were later dismissed.
Tucker is also charged with simple battery in connection with the same incident. He appeared in court Tuesday, too. His attorney, Ron Miciotto, waived any time delays. Dorroh set Tucker’s trial for Oct. 29.