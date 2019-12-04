SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport police officer and former Bossier Parish sheriff’s deputy indicted recently on steroid-related charges pleaded not guilty Wednesday afternoon during their arraignments.
Sgt. Brian Skinner and Jonathan Colgin, who resigned last year, will be back in court on Jan. 21 for status conferences. That’s also when a trial date is expected to be set.
A federal grand jury last month indicted Skinner and Colgin in connection with an investigation into the illegal use of steroids. They are jointly charged in a two-count indictment with conspiracy to possess and sell anabolic steroids. Colgin is additionally charged with misprision of a felony for allegedly concealing the crime by disposing of the drugs and not telling authorities.
Skinner has been on administrative leave since September.
Both are free on unsecured bonds of $25,000 each.
Sources, speaking to KTBS on condition they not be identified because of the investigation, said the indictments are part of an ongoing investigation into use and distribution of steroids by law-enforcement officers.
Those sources said local and federal officers have been under investigation.
Authorities believe some officers were users of steroids while a smaller number acted as middlemen who got steroids from their suppliers and then provided them to other officers.
Officers who have come under investigation have been placed on leave. They have also been administered drug-screen tests to look for evidence of steroids, sources said.
KTBS reported in September that federal officials were connecting the dots between the steroid conviction of a former Bossier Parish School Board member and area law enforcement agencies.
Some Shreveport officers have been disciplined and placed on administrative leave.