SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police sergeant is recovering from non-life threatening injuries sustained while assisting a stranded driver Thursday night.
Police said a driver was stranded in the middle of Interstate 20 east at Hearne Avenue. The officer who responded was unable to move the vehicle so he positioned a patrol unit in the middle lane with overhead emergency lights activated.
Around 11:20 p.m., the driver of a Toyota Tundra hit the back of the unit, sending it into a concrete barrier.
Shreveport firefighters took the officer to Ochsner LSU Health hospital for treatment.
Police said Garry Luke Hicks, the Toyota driver, exhibited signs of suspected impairment. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of first-degree vehicular negligent injury.