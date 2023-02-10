SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police officer was injured Thursday night while helping a stalled motorist on Interstate 49.
Sgt. Marcus Hines was in a marked Shreveport police patrol unit with the overhead lights activated when his unit was hit by the driver of a 2015 Audi who police said was traveling at a high rate of speed.
The crash happened around 11:34 p.m. on I-49 North before the I-20 east/westbound exit ramps.
Hines was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital for treatment, as was the Audi driver and the occupants of a Kia Forte who Hines had stopped to help. All had non-life threatening injuries.
The Audi driver was suspected to be impaired, he said.
An investigation into the crash continues.