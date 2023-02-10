SPD patrol unit

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police officer was injured Thursday night while helping a stalled motorist on Interstate 49. 

Sgt. Marcus Hines was in a marked Shreveport police patrol unit with the overhead lights activated when his unit was  hit by the driver of a 2015 Audi who police said was traveling at a high rate of speed. 

The crash happened around 11:34 p.m. on I-49 North before the I-20 east/westbound exit ramps. 

Hines was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital for treatment, as was the Audi driver and the occupants of a Kia Forte who Hines had stopped to help. All had non-life threatening injuries. 

The Audi driver was suspected to be impaired, he said. 

An investigation into the crash continues. 

