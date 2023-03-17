SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police officer accused of shooting and killing a man has resigned from the Police Department.
Mayor Tom Arceneaux and Police Chief Wayne Smith were notified today about Alexander Tyler's resignation.
"This decision was solely made by Mr. Tyler and his attorney. The City has followed all policies and procedures during this process," Arceneaux said in a prepared statement.
Tyler is charged with negligent homicide after shooting Bagley at the Villa Norte Apartments on Feb. 3. Tyler and another officer responded to the apartments on a domestic disturbance call from Bagley's wife.
Tyler was placed on administrative leave following the shooting.
Negligent homicide carries a sentence of up to five years upon conviction. Tyler is currently out on bond.