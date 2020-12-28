SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Facebook video that some believe is threatening and racist has gotten a Shreveport Police Department officer put on paid administrative leave.
"I'm gonna beat that n----- word out your m----- f------ a--," Cpl. Cordaro Lee is seen uttering on the video, which his attorney says Lee recorded himself. Only Lee is seen close up in the video. You can hear another man in the background, who sources say was a prisoner.
Attorney Pam Breedlove says of Lee, "He was not threatening. He was just having a conversation with the man who had called him the 'n' word."
She says Lee recorded the video about a year ago. He thinks he texted it to his sister at that time. The sister is the one who posted it to Facebook last week, according to Breedlove.
A source inside the SPD say someone recognized the video as a Shreveport officer. That sparked an internal affairs investigation for possible policy violations.
Breedlove says the prisoner also challenged Lee to a boxing match. That drew a response from Lee that troubles some commenters on Facebook.
"I'm gonna beat your m----- f------ a--, and we're gonna be best friends. And you're gonna be my little home boy. My little white home boy. You're gonna do what I tell you to do. You're gonna be my white slave like Roach. You'll be my white slave like Roach," Lee said on the video.
That "white slave like Roach" comment is a reference to the Ice Cube movie Next Friday, according to Breedlove. She says Lee was speaking in a joking manner.
SPD Chief Ben Raymond would not comment on the personnel matter, as the internal investigation continues.