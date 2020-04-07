SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police officer who was shot Monday has been released from the hospital, while the man accused of shooting him sits in jail on two felony charges.
The officer, Cpl. Robert Brice, is on the mend after being shot once. The bullet narrowly missed his department-issued ballistic vest. Officers took him from the scene to the hospital, where he was treated for what SPD said was only minor injuries.
William Torrans, 65, who is the accused triggerman, is charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer and aggravated assault with a firearm. He's held without bond.
Shreveport police said officers were called to the Residences of SpringRidge, an apartment complex on West Bert Kouns, around just before noon Monday on a shots fired call. They were told a man became agitated at ground crews working at the complex, fired one round at them then went back inside his apartment.
When officers tried to contact man, later identified as Torrans, he fired at them, hitting Brice in the side, police said.
Officers from the Louisiana State Police, U.S. Marshal's Office, Shreveport City Marshal's Office, Shreveport Fire Department, Bossier City police and Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies responded. Torrans was taken into custody after a four-hour standoff.
He suffered minor injuries sustained while resisting arrest, police said, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.