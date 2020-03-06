SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo district attorney has concluded that prosecution is not warranted in the case of a Shreveport police officer arrested on charges he sent threatening and profane text messages to his estranged wife.
The texts were sent amid a backdrop of an acrimonious child-custody dispute between the couple, and the estranged wife herself also sent some inappropriate texts, prosecutors and the officer’s attorney both said.
Caddo prosecutors reviewed the case against Officer Delandro Washington and rejected charges this week. Washington on Friday remained on administrative leave with pay pending an internal review into whether he violated Police Department procedures, defense attorney Eron Brainard said, but he would be seeking reinstatement of Washington after that’s concluded.
Washington, 28, was arrested Jan. 25 on charges of improper telephone communications, improper language and harassment. Police said several messages were sent to Washington’s estranged wife that contained “obscene, profane and vulgar” language and others were intended to intimidate her. The texts continued after she told him to stop, police said.
But Brainard said the estranged wife was sending inappropriate messages and making social media posts during that time. Washington had begun dating someone else and the estranged wife was upset, which led to tensions about visitation rights with their 3-year-old child, Brainard said.
“There was nothing criminal about it,” Brainard said of texts the officer sent. “The whole thing was absolutely about jealousy.”
Washington is a two-year veteran of the Police Department assigned to the patrol division.