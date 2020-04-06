SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police officer has been shot and at least one gunshot was fired at a Caddo Parish sheriff's deputy at another location Monday afternoon.
Dozens of units are still on the scene in south Shreveport where around 11:40 a.m. a Shreveport police officer was shot at Residence of Spring Ridge, an apartment complex located at 3257 West Bert Kouns near Walker and Dean roads. The officer is said to be in good condition.
At one time, there were 50 units on the scene between Shreveport police, Caddo sheriff's deputies and EMS. There are 22 SPD units remaining and 12 medical personnel.
Less than an hour later, someone fired a shot at a Caddo sheriff's deputy on Jefferson Paige Road. The deputy was not injured.
Deputies were on the scene to serve an arrest warrant in connection with a homicide. A search for the suspect is underway. Twenty-two units are on the scene.
These are developing stories. Stay with KTBS as more details are available.