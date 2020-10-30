SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport police officer accused of excessive force during an arrest last year will learn his innocence or guilt next month.
Cpl. Philip Tucker had a bench trial Thursday afternoon before District Judge Katherine Dorroh on a simple battery charge stemming from his use of a K-9 during an arrest. Dorroh heard testimony and will rule at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10.
Tucker and Officer Cinterrica Mosby were indicted by a Caddo grand jury in connection with a May 12, 2019 incident involving dozens of Shreveport police officers. A domestic situation at one home turned into a melee that spilled across the street. Four people who reported the disturbance at the second home were arrested. Their charges were later dismissed.
Mosby initially was charged with malfeasance in office, a felony offense. But in July she pleaded no contest to an amended charge of simple battery, which is a misdemeanor. She was sentenced to pay a fine and court costs.
Tucker and Mosby were placed on administrative leave after their arrests but have since returned to active duty on patrol.