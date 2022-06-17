SHREVEPORT, La. - Four Shreveport police officers charged with the in-custody death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. were acquitted Friday morning in Caddo Parish District Court as Judge Chris Victory ruled in favor of the defense. The state had just rested its case Thursday when the defense asked for the acquittal.
Shreveport officers Brian Ross, D'Marea Johnson, Treona McCarter, and James LeClare were charged with negligent homicide and malfeasance in connection with the April 2020 death of McGlothen.
McGlothen died while in police custody after fighting with officers were are accused of using force to detain him. He had a history of mental problems and had two previous encounters with police earlier on the day of his death.
Victory began hearing testimony Monday. More than two dozen witnesses have taken the stand.
