SHREVEPORT, La. -- A criminal investigation is underway into Shreveport police officers using the coronavirus pandemic to skip duty.
They're suspected of turning in fake sick leave forms with forged doctors signatures. Three sources inside the SPD say some officers are now on administrative leave, pending the investigation.
One source puts the number of officers at five. But they say the investigation could expand to more officers.
Since officers are paid during sick leave, possible charges include malfeasance or theft, according to one source.
KTBS was told the investigation began with a sick leave form that included a faxed document with a signature that was in blue ink.
One source said one of the officers had access to sick leave forms that are required for officers to be placed on paid sick leave. He shared the forms with the other officers, who are described as "junior officers," the source said.
It's not determined how many hours of sick leave are involved or how long it had been going on.
The district attorney is not involved in the investigation so far.
Chief Ben Raymond confirmed much of the information provided to KTBS.
He emailed a statement that reads in part, "We are aware of allegations regarding fraudulent reports of sick leave that we uncovered during an internal inquiry. In response to the allegations, some officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and administrative investigation. No officers have been charged with any crimes and it would be improper to provide any additional information this early in an investigation."