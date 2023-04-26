SHREVEPORT, La. – Caddo District Court records reveal an extensive criminal history for a man fatally shot by Shreveport police during a struggle Sunday night.
Meanwhile, the identities of the officers involved in the shooting – as well as the officer in a separate shooting that happened Tuesday night – have not been released.
KTBS has attempted to get the officers’ names from Shreveport police and Louisiana State Police. State police are in charge of both officer-involved shootings, and it’s been LSP’s policy that it does not release officers’ names unless an arrest is made or the investigation has concluded.
In connection with this week’s shootings, LSP does not have any plans to release names, Trooper LeAnn Hodges said. Also, LSP does not direct SPD or any law enforcement agency on their decision-making about the release of names, she added.
SPD spokesman Cpl. Chris Bordelon initially said the department is operating under an agreement in which all information is released or instructed by LSP. So, SPD had no plans to release the names unless instructed to do so. Bordelon followed up saying the investigator assigned to the case is not ready to release the information yet.
Several SPD officers appear to have been involved in the shooting on Mansfield Road Sunday night. It happened after a traffic stop of a car driven by Joseph Taylor, 33.
An eyewitness who captured cellphone video of the encounter said Taylor got out of the car and started to run but was stopped by the officers. There was a struggle and officers are seen jumping back as shots are fired.
State police confirmed Taylor was armed. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
The officers were not injured. No other details have been released.
Caddo District Court records indicate Taylor should not have had a gun because he was a twice-convicted felon. He spent three years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and domestic abuse battery. That happened in 2015 and he was ordered not to carry a gun.
His first conviction was in 2008 when he pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery – amended from armed robbery – and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison.
Taylor was out on bond for even more criminal charges – including weapons offenses -- that were pending prosecution. He posted bonds totaling $165,000 that were set by Judge Erin Waddell Garrett.
Taylor was last in Caddo District Court on March 27 and was scheduled to appear again on July 17.
The charges stem from a July 26 arrest for two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (28 grams or more), possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV CDS, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS (less than 2-1/2 pounds), illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of CDS, two counts illegal possession of stolen firearms and two counts of cruelty to juveniles.
His arrest was the result of a search warrant conducted at his home on Waggoner Street. According to arrest reports in the court record, narcotics agents found 700 grams of methamphetamine, 1619 grams of meth tablets, 196 grams of powder cocaine, 812 grams of marijuana, 8 grams of Xanax, packaging material and digital scales, along with five firearms.
The drugs and some of the firearms were found in common areas of the house and easily accessible to two children – ages 4 and 6 – who also were in the home. Agents seized numerous guns, including rifles, a Glock and AR-15 magazines.
Agents said in their reports Taylor said he had been unemployed since May 2022, but did mow lawns on occasion. Agents also seized $19,252 in cash.
The second officer-involved shooting was reported shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday night at Lapaloma Street and Tulane Avenue. State police said when a SPD officer arrived on the scene of a shots fired call he came upon an armed man. During the encounter, shots were exchanged.
The subject was hit and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The officer was not injured.