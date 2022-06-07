SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. That's the second fatal shooting in the city in less than 24 hours.
Police confirm one person is dead and another was injured and taken to the hospital.
Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Jamison Street off Russell Road at 3:15 p.m. An hour later, 12 units were still on the scene.
The search is on for the driver of an orange Dodge Challenger who police say was involved in the shooting.
No arrest has been made in a shooting Monday night that left a 15-year-old dead and another man with life-threatening injuries. That shootout happened at the corner of West 70th and Jewella shortly before 10 p.m.
