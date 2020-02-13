SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police detectives are seeking the identity and whereabouts of a suspect who robbed a west Shreveport bank Thursday morning.
Shortly after 9:30 a.m., patrol officers got the call about a bank robbery at the Bancorp South bank in the 9200 block of Mansfield Road. An employee told police a man dressed in green pants, a grey jacket, gloves and black face mask demanded money from a teller.
The robber ran away after getting an undisclosed amount of money. Patrol officers set up a perimeter and tracked the suspect, but he got away.
But not with all of the money. Police found some of the money nearby.
Detectives are reviewing footage from the heist in hopes of identifying the suspect. Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com.
Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.