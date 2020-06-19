SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are on the scene of the day's second homicide.
Cpl. Angie Wilhite said the original call came in as a deceased person in the 6100 block of Henderson. That's now been confirmed as a fatal shooting.
KTBS has a reporter en route and will have more details when they are available.
The first homicide happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 2600 block of Hollywood Avenue. An arrest has been made in that fatal shooting.
In an unrelated matter, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office has 18 units on a scene at Deep Woods ad Williamson Way where they are searching for a man with a gun. The incident started out as a domestic fight, but when deputies arrived the man ran. Deputies are using a drone to track him, spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick said.