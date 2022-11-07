SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration told a police pension official he would have to go before the city council to get more than a million dollars that the city admits to owing the fund. So Bill Wilson obliged.
And he took a scolding for doing so by the council's chairman.
Wilson, a former SPD Assistant Chief who is the secretary of the pension board, explained the situation to council members at Monday's meeting. He said that after a whistleblower claimed early this year that "millions in city money was missing," Wilson began checking the pension's funds.
He eventually found that the city had stopped making payments -- which are required by law -- into the pension's account back in 2016.
But council chairman James Green put the blame on Wilson and the board.
"It seems as though that you all are negligent somewhere. That you all have this board. But this board is like non-operable," Green told Wilson.
Wilson said, "There's confusion in the Finance Department. This is the past administration and this one. So it continued for six years that there was no money put into our account."
Councilman John Nickelson assured Wilson and a police officer's widow, Robin Snyder, who also addressed the council, that the pension would get its $1.3 million. That's the amount the city owes the Shreveport Police Pension and Relief Board.
It's the original SPD pension plan that Wilson says dates back to the 1940's. Wilson says it still represents more than 100 police officers and 60 widows.
Meantime, Shreveport's Firefighters Retirement System also says the city is behind on payments to their pension fund in the amount of $3.7 million. The two sides are said to be working that out, too.