SHREVEPORT, La -- Thanks to a financial boost from business leaders, every Shreveport police office on patrol, and other personnel who routinely interact with the public, will be wearing body cameras.
"We do hope that by the end of summer, when you speak to a police officer, that video will be recorded. And that will be a great tool for us, not only for criminal investigations, but as well as administrative investigations," SPD Chief Ben Raymond said.
He announced that the department has purchased 400 body cameras and related necessary equipment. That came with the help of $200,000 in generous donations from Concerned Business People of Shreveport. The area's top McDonalds franchisee, Roy Griggs, lead that effort.
"We all must work together to strengthen the relationship between the community and the police department. And with the addition of these body cameras, we should be able to maximize the effort of bridging the gap, and thus, make a positive impact within the city of Shreveport to be the great city that we can be and will become," Griggs said.
Griggs and his group received sincere words of thanks from Chief Raymond and Mayor Adrian Perkins.
"Trust and respect are both rooted in transparency and accountability. Body cameras will provide our citizens with both," Perkins said.
"The men and women who take an oath to protect us are faced with life changing decisions daily when they don that badge and come in to work. A visual account of their actions will better protect them and the communities they serve," the mayor added.
Raymond said SPD body cam video will likely only be released to the public and news media after possibly lengthy investigations close. But he says there could be exceptions.
"If everybody's on board with releasing the video, we'll release the video. But if someone in that chain is not comfortable releasing it because it may hinder an investigation, either at the police level or the prosecutorial level, then we probably would not," Raymond said.
The chief said officers will be required to record interactions with the public from start to finish.
The body cams were purchased from Safe Fleet, which calls itself the largest mobile video provider in North America.
Griggs says it wasn't too difficult to raise the money.
"The community support that we got from the business, local individuals -- some gave more, some gave less -- but we had great support in raising funds. We're just excited to get it going," he said.
Griggs formed the group last summer after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. That infamous case was caught on camera thanks to a bystander's cell phone. Griggs has said he did not want Shreveport to rely on someone's cell phone to bring transparency to police work here.
Shreveport Police have had limited use of body cameras for about the last decade. Raymond says the department at one time had about 90 of them, but not all are still in use.
Raymond says they've been worn by specialized units, such as K-9 officers.