SHREVEPORT, La. - Police were busy over the weekend arresting six convicted felons and charging them with possession of firearms.
SPD is showing criminals that it's taking action by cracking down on illegal guns. It's doing so by making more traffic stops and being more thorough during those stops.
"Bad guys have to get from point A to point B to commit crimes," Corporal Chris Bordelon said.
Chief Wayne Smith is stressing to officers the importance of diligence during a traffic stop. But there are other methods being used to get guns off the streets.
"So we do a lot of cameras and surveillance stuff. Obviously we have the Real Time Crime Center that we do use when made available," Bordelon said.
Taking illegal guns out of convicted felons hands could save someone's life.
"Every person that we put in jail, that is committing acts of violence with these guns is important because that stops them from hurting a person that day or any day going forward," said Bordelon.
In most cases these guns are stolen from cars. Shreveport Police is calling on the community to be more responsible.
"Please lock your vehicles. An unlocked vehicle with a gun is basically just a ticking time bomb for someone to steal that gun," said Bordelon.
Gun owners should also know their serial numbers, so police can keep track of those guns and return them.