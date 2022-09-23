SHREVEPORT, La. -- After a request from KTBS, Shreveport police have released more information about a non-fatal officer-involved shooting that happened last month, including the name of the officers and the armed man who was shot.
Shreveport police officers responded on the night of Aug. 25 to a report of a disorderly person in the 600 block of Kings Highway. They found Bradley Schneider armed with a machete.
Officers tried to de-escalate the situation but were unsuccessful. Officers Samantha Gwin and Amanda Gill discharged their weapons, hitting Schneider multiple times in the leg, SPD told KTBS.
Gwin and Gill provided aid to Schneider, using SPD-issued medical supplies. Schneider was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Schneider, 58, was released to Caddo Correctional Center, where he is charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer and two counts of resisting an officer.
Gwin and Gill are on administrative leave until the completion of the investigation, as is policy for officers involved in shootings. The investigation into this case is ongoing.
KTBS also asked for the names of the officers involved in an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 14 in the Twelve Oaks subdivision. However, a SPD spokesman said the department has a new policy about releasing names of officers involved in shootings.
Previously, SPD had a policy of releasing the names within 24 to 48 hours after the incident. But now, with a new administration, all officer-involved shootings go through a review process to determine if the state police will take it over.
SPD investigated the shooting involving Schneider. State police are in charge of the Twelve Oaks shooting so the only information SPD was allowed to release was included in a public major incident report.
State police said in a news release last week, Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, the man who was shot in Twelve Oaks, first pointed a gun at SPD officers, who then shot him.
The preliminary investigation indicates Anthony was seen on his parent's home surveillance system in the Twelve Oaks subdivision loading weapons into a vehicle. His parents called 911 and asked for police to come to their home.
Responding officers encountered Anthony leaving the neighborhood. They stopped him and as he got out of his vehicle he pointed a gun at the officers who shot him, state police said.
State police do not say how many gunshots were fired.
Anthony is still in the hospital. His condition is described as stable.