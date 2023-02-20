SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two days after a fatal shooting during a heavily attended Mardi Gras parade, Shreveport police have finally released some details about what happened.
Shortly after 4 p.m. Monday -- almost 48 hours after Saturday's shooting -- Shreveport police said in a news release that a 16-year-old was questioned in the death of Kip Lewis, 17. The news release does not indicate an arrest has been made. Instead, police say the investigation is ongoing.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office classified Lewis' death as a homicide, saying he is the 11th homicide victim this year in Shreveport.
Lewis, a junior at Elysian Fields High School, was shot in the upper body as he and friends from Texas were attending the Krewe of Gemini parade. They were in an area reserved for families in front of Magnolia School of Excellence located on Clyde Fant Parkway Service Road.
Police said witnesses said during the parade, the group began to "horseplay," chasing each other around a vehicle with plastic swords. That's when the 16-year-old got a handgun and a single shot was fired. Multiple people witnessed what happened, police said.
Lewis died later at the hospital.
The shooting was one of two that happened along the parade route. The second was somewhere along Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
KTBS attempted to get information on both shootings since Saturday night. Multiple calls were made to the police station then, throughout the day Sunday and Monday morning.
Major incident reports typically are on file at the police station with information regarding crime events. But reports related to the shootings were not made available.
KTBS also has requested copies of an incident report, number of officers working security at the time of the parade, the number of arrests made during the parade, and if any of those were for underage drinking.
Mayor Tom Arceneaux did release a statement Monday morning, saying both incidents are "unfortunate" and "mar a significant event."
Arceneaux said the second shooting appears to have resulted from an argument and fight. The person who was shot suffered a non-life threatening injury and is recovering, the mayor said.
Arceneaux extended his sympathy to Lewis' family and friends. He hopes for a quick recovery of the other person who was shot.
Additionally, Arceneaux said he visited with the police and fire departments and SPAR and their "implications for future parade safety and crowd control."
The Krewe of Gemini released the following statement on its Facebook page: "The Krewe of Gemini was shocked and saddened to learn of the shooting that occurred near our parade route Saturday. We would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to the Lewis Family and all those impacted. The Gemini Parade committee works with local authorities throughout the year to ensure safety measures are in place. Mardi Gras is supposed to be a time of celebration for our community, and we are heartbroken by this tragic event."