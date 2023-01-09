SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have released photos of a person believed to be responsible for a shooting Saturday that injured a child.
The 4-year-old was struck by gunfire while playing on a playground in the 2900 block of Peach Street. The child was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives obtained security footage of a possible suspect.
"That footage is being released to the public in hopes of identifying the person responsible for this heinous offense," a SPD news release states.
Anyone with information that could be helpful in solving the case is asked to call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To remain anonymous, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.