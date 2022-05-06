SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a man believed to be the one who was driving a SUV that hit and injured a Caddo Parish student Thursday afternoon.
The driver of the silver SUV stopped briefly and got out, allowing a passerby to take a photograph. The man then left the scene before police arrived.
Police said a 12-year-old child was getting off the bus just before 4 p.m. at Jewella and Silver Pine Boulevard when she was hit while trying to cross the street.
The force of the crash sent her airborne. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but is listed in stable condition Friday.
Police are asking anyone with information about this case and anyone that can identify this man to contact them immediately at 318-673-7300 ext. 3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or send a tip via their app, P3tips.