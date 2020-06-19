SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Shreveport Police Department's Field Support Bureau has canceled a DWI/seatbelt checkpoint originally set for this afternoon in a undisclosed location in west Shreveport.
The checkpoint will be rescheduled, Cpl. Angie Wilhite said.
A new date will be provided when it is available.
The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, which provides funding for checkpoints, planned to use its “B.A.T Mobile” to serve as a mobile command post and processing location for potentially impaired drivers. Louisiana State Police and the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department also were going to be part of the checkpoint.