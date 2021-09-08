SHREVEPORT, La. -- Dozens of police and firefighters were spread out across the city on two unrelated shooting calls Wednesday afternoon -- one of which turned out to be fake.
Shreveport police said a call to Poinsettia Drive in the Southern Hills neighborhood appears to have been a prank, which is also known as "swatting."
A call was made to 911 round 3 p.m. to report that someone inside a home in the 9400 block had been shot and was holding a hostage inside. That prompted a large turnout of SPD officers, including a tactical unit, along with negotiators and EMS personnel.
The heavily armed officers were seen surrounding the home. Access was blocked to the street.
After about an hour on the scene, officers learned no one had been shot and there was no hostage situation.
A juvenile came out of the house after officers made entry; however, police do not think he was involved in the prank. The source of the initial call is under investigation.
Before that situation was resolved, SPD and EMS responded around 4:20 p.m. to an apartment complex on Knight Street, where two men were shot. The men were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Fourteen units were still on the scene at 5 p.m.