SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a three vehicle accident Monday morning.
The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. at the corner of Caddo and Market Streets.
Two cars received major damage. The third driver's car incurred little to no damage and was able to leave the scene. The wreck also caused damage to a sewer grate on the street.
No one was taken to the hospital for injuries. SPD are interviewing the drivers that were involved to investigate the cause of the accident.