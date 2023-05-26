SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police late Thursday were investigating a foot chase that ended with the suspect shooting himself.
Police patrols were looking for an aggravated assault suspect in the area of Jordan Street and Louisiana Avenue around 6 p.m. Police say the suspect had waved a weapon at some people a short time before.
Police then spotted the suspect walking along Line Avenue near Wichita Street a short time later. After a short foot chase, the suspect shot himself in the head in a small park at Line and Wichita, police said.
Police could not say whether it appeared to be a suicide or whether the suspect shot himself by accident. The suspect was last in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police told KTBS that no police officers fired their weapons in the course of the chase.