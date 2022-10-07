school speed zone camera sign

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Speeding in Shreveport school zones has decreased by over 90% in areas where speed enforcement cameras are located, according to Shreveport police. 

Cameras are located in 20 school zones throughout the city and more are added each week. 

"We want to remind our citizens to shown caution on the roadway. Research has shown that motor vehicle crashes are one of the leading causes of child deaths in the United States, comprising about 20% of all deaths among children in 2016," police said. 

Below is a list of all of the current active camera sites:

 

 Warnings Start

  Live Citations Start

Capt. Shreve High School

8/10/2022

9/9/2022

Green Oaks High School

8/10/2022

9/9/2022

Caddo Magnet High School

8/10/2022

9/9/2022

   

Southern Hills Elementary School

8/11/2022

9/12/2022

Southwood High School

8/12/2022

9/12/2022

Creswell Elementary

8/17/2022

9/16/2022

Atkins Elementary School

8/18/2022

9/19/2022

   

Caddo Heights Math/Science Elementary School

9/21/2022

10/21/2022

Westwood ES

9/21/2022

10/21/2022

Linwood Elementary School

9/21/2022

10/21/2022

Caddo Career & Technology Center

9/21/2022

10/21/2022

Creswell Elementary

9/21/2022

10/21/2022

   

Woodlawn High School

10/17/2022

11/16/2022

Calvary Baptist Academy

10/17/2022

11/16/2022

Summerfield Elementary School

10/17/2022

11/16/2022

AMI Kids

10/17/2022

11/16/2022

Fairfield Elementary School

10/17/2022

11/16/2022

Riverside Elementary School

10/17/2022

11/16/2022

Claiborne Fundamental Elementary School

10/17/2022

11/16/2022

Booker T Washington High School

10/17/2022

11/16/2022

