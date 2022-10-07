SHREVEPORT, La. -- Speeding in Shreveport school zones has decreased by over 90% in areas where speed enforcement cameras are located, according to Shreveport police.
Cameras are located in 20 school zones throughout the city and more are added each week.
"We want to remind our citizens to shown caution on the roadway. Research has shown that motor vehicle crashes are one of the leading causes of child deaths in the United States, comprising about 20% of all deaths among children in 2016," police said.
Below is a list of all of the current active camera sites:
Warnings Start
Live Citations Start
Capt. Shreve High School
8/10/2022
9/9/2022
Green Oaks High School
8/10/2022
9/9/2022
Caddo Magnet High School
8/10/2022
9/9/2022
Southern Hills Elementary School
8/11/2022
9/12/2022
Southwood High School
8/12/2022
9/12/2022
Creswell Elementary
8/17/2022
9/16/2022
Atkins Elementary School
8/18/2022
9/19/2022
Caddo Heights Math/Science Elementary School
9/21/2022
10/21/2022
Westwood ES
9/21/2022
10/21/2022
Linwood Elementary School
9/21/2022
10/21/2022
Caddo Career & Technology Center
9/21/2022
10/21/2022
Woodlawn High School
10/17/2022
11/16/2022
Calvary Baptist Academy
10/17/2022
11/16/2022
Summerfield Elementary School
10/17/2022
11/16/2022
AMI Kids
10/17/2022
11/16/2022
Fairfield Elementary School
10/17/2022
11/16/2022
Riverside Elementary School
10/17/2022
11/16/2022
Claiborne Fundamental Elementary School
10/17/2022
11/16/2022
Booker T Washington High School
10/17/2022
11/16/2022