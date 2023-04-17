SHREVEPORT, La. -- A downtown Shreveport bank was robbed Monday morning and Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in identifying the robber.
A man armed with a gun went into Red River Bank on Market Street around 8:30 a.m. and demanded money from a teller. He ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.
The black male was wearing a green shirt, khaki pants and a cap, according to the video.
Shreveport police said the man may have a noticeable left eye deformity.
SPD Tactical Robbery Unit detectives released video of the suspect to help in his identification. They ask anyone who may know him to contact Shreveport police or Crimes Stoppers.
Tips can be submitted through the Crime Stoppers app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373.