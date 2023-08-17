SHREVEPORT, La. - On August 8 around 9 p.m., Shreveport Police Officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 9000 block of Candlestick Lane.
Officers located two victims suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department transported the victims to a local hospital.
Investigation revealed that the victims were reportedly involved in a fight with one of the victim’s child's father Deon Wesley. The witnesses stated that Deon Wesley, 27, retrieved a firearm and fired shots striking the victims.
Wesley was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree aggravated battery.
The victims are expected to recover.
SPD is still searching for Wesley. He is considered armed and dangerous.