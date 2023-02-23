SHREVEPORT, La. -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for robbing an elderly man.
The warrant charges Brandon Thomas, 36, with purse snatching.
Shreveport police said Thomas acted as if he was going to assist an elderly man with a prosthetic leg who had fallen. Instead, Thomas grabbed the man's wallet and ran, police said.
Anyone with information on Thomas' whereabouts is asked to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To stay anonymous, contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.