Police: Ja'Nearia Freeman has been found and she is safe.
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police said they believe a woman reported missing Friday morning could be in danger.
Family members became concerned about Ja'Nearia Freeman, 19, after she could not be located.
SPD Youth Services Bureau investigators are looking for her.
Freeman was last seen in the 6900 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport with a truck driver. She is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.
She was wearing black shorts and a pink bonnet.