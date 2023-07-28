SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police issued a warrant for a man believed responsible for the murder of Raymond Behan that happened this May on Common Street.
On May 7, just after 5:20 a.m., Shreveport police responded to a shooting at 700 Common Street. Officers located Behan, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Behan was pronounced dead on the scene.
After investigation, detectives issued an arrest warrant on January 27 charging Qunchavis Roshun Webster, 26, with one count each of second-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. No bond has been set.
According to SPD, Webster is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities are asking for anyone with information on the whereabouts of Webster to contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300.
Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers says they will pay up to $2,000 for information leading to Webster’s arrest.