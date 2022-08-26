SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are looking for two men suspected of being involved in a shooting Sunday that injured a woman.
Police have issued an arrest warrant for Deshawn Kemp, 30, for illegal use of a firearm. A second man so far has not been identified, but an image from a store's security camera was released by SPD in the hopes the public can put a name with the face.
The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Myrtle Avenue. A 32-year-old woman suffered gunshot injuries to her hand and neck. Her injuries were non-life threatening.
Anyone with information on Kemp's whereabouts or the identity of the other man is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To remain anonymous, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.