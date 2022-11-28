SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men they say are suspected of being involved in a homicide last week.
Rodrick Robinson, 25, of Shreveport, was fatally shot Nov. 22 outside of a convenience store in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue.
Detectives obtained security footage of two men they believe are involved.
Anyone with information on the identities of the two men are asked to contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To give anonymous information, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.