SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a cellular phone store Monday morning.
Police said the man went into the business in the 1800 block of North Market Street around 11 a.m. He was armed with a black semi-automatic weapon and demanded money.
The robber was wearing a long black sleeve shirt and blue jeans.
Detectives with the Shreveport Police Tactical Robbery Unit have released photographs of the suspect to help identifying him.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Tips are anonymous.