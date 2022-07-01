SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who shot then stole another man's car early Tuesday morning.
It happened at a gas station in the 3900 block of Jewella Avenue. The victim told police four men approached him, and one shot him in the leg.
The carjackers then left in his vehicle. No other information about the suspects was provided other than they are Black males.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators canvassed the area for witnesses and video. A still image of the shooting suspect was released in an effort to identify him.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To remain anonymous, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.