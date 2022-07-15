SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police need the public's help in identifying a man wanted in the alleged beating of another man last month inside a business in west Shreveport.
Police responded on June 18 to reports of a man being attacked in the business in the 6900 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
Investigators are releasing security footage from the business in hopes of identifying a suspect.
To report information, call Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To supply information anonymously, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.