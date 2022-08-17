SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have released footage from a store's video surveillance in the hopes of getting information that could lead to an arrest in a 2018 homicide.
On July 29, 2018, Justin Kemp and an acquaintance were parked on a parking lot in the 4920 Jewell Avenue engaged in what investigators believe to be narcotics sales. Just before 10 p.m. multiple shots were fired at the rear of the vehicle -- from the north toward Doris Street -- striking Justin Kemp multiple times and his passenger once.
Kemp sustained life-threatening injuries that he suffered with for months. He ultimately died as a result of those injuries.
"Someone knows who killed Justin Kemp. We are asking those with that information to come forward and help Justin Kemp’s two children and those that loved him get the closure they deserve for the loss of their loved one," SPD spokeswoman Sgt. Angie Wilhite said in a news release Wednesday.
Crime Stoppers is offering a minimum cash reward of $2,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible. Call 318-673-7373 or submit information via the Crime Stoppers app, P3Tips.