SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are asking anyone with information that might help solve the city's latest homicide to call them.
The victim, Brenda Matthews, 71, was shot multiple times Saturday during a drive-by shooting, police said.
The woman was standing in her driveway in the 6200 block of South Inwood Road speaking to a relative who was sitting inside a car, when someone drove by her home and started firing shots.
She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.
To provide information on the shooting, call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To stay anonymous, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or submit tips to P3Tips.