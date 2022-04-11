SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a Shreveport couple reported missing by their family members.
Erica Allen, 39, and Antonio Jackson, 37, were last seen at their home in the 6400 block of Frondosa Drive in Shreveport just after midnight Sunday and have not been seen since.
Family members are concerned for their safety. They say the couple's disappearance is unusual behavior for them.
Allen is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. Jackson is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 190 pounds.
Allen and Jackson may be in a 2013 or 2014 smoke gray Nissan Maximan.
Detectives ask anyone with any information on their whereabouts to contact them immediately at 318-517-7786.