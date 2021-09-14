SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men suspected of tying up family members during a home invasion last week.
It happened Thursday in the 9300 block of Blom Boulevard. Police said two armed men made entry into the home then used plastic zip ties to restrain family members while removing items from the house.
Video surveillance indicates the suspects are two black males. They were driving a white Chrysler 300.
Police are asking anyone who can identify the men to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300, option #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or use their app, P3Tips. Report #21-121686