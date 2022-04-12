SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are searching for a woman reported missing by family members in late March.
Family members reported last seeing Cherrie Moody leaving her home on West Algonquin Trail on March 30. She wasw wearing a pink tank top, black tights and black and white flip flops.
Moody did not make her destination known and has not been seen or heard from since.
She has red hair and green eyes and is 5 feet, 1 inche tall and weighs approximately 105 pounds.
Police are asking anyone with information as to Moody’s whereabouts to contact detectives at 318-673-6955 (Youth Services Bureau) or the main line at 318-673-7300#3