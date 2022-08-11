SPD vehicle theft suspect

Shreveport police say this unidentified woman is a suspect in a vehicle theft that happened last month. 

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have released a social media photograph of a woman suspected in a vehicle theft in hopes the public can help them find her. 

The theft took place on July 28. A man told police he left the woman inside his vehicle in the 1000 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway while he entered a business. The woman drove away and has not returned. 

"This photo is being release in hope that someone in the community will recognize this alleged suspect," police said Thursday in a news release.

Anyone with information that could be helpful in solving this case is asked to call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To remain anonymous, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. 

Report a typo on this article
0
2
2
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments