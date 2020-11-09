SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are in the preliminary stages of a weekend shooting investigation that left a mother and her two daughters injured.
It happened at 7 p.m. Friday in the 6400 block of Kennedy Drive. An adult female, identified as Terry Jackson, and her two daughters, ages 10 and 12, were shot multiple times, as they sat in a car, police said.
They were taken to Ochsner LSU Health with serious injuries.
Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Detectives and Crimes scene investigators were called to the scene of the crime and are continuing to piece together how the shooting unfolded. The victims reported that shots were possibly fired from someone in a black vehicle.
Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact Shreveport police immediately at 318-673-7300 Ext. 3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.