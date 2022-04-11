SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted in a March 29 shooting that claimed the life of a Shreveport man.
Police say Zacorius Williams, 21, of Shreveport, is wanted on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder.
Williams is suspected in the death of Kamar Woods, 25, who was shot while he sat in a white Dodge Challenger that was parked at an apartment complex in the 8200 block of Pines Road. He was shot at least once in the upper body and died at the scene.
Anyone with information of Williams' whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. Those wishing to remain anonymous should contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.
Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a minimum reward of $2,000 for any information leading to Williams' arrest.