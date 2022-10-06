SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in identifying the gunmen who opened fire over the weekend during a gathering of high school students and others in the Ford Park area.
Police were called around 12:25 a.m. Sunday to reports of gunfire in the 5700 block of South Lakeshore.
A 17-year-old female and 20-year-old man were struck by the gunfire and taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Officers were able to locate a crime scene in a parking lot area.
Detectives obtained footage of the possible suspects. That video is being released in an attempt to identify the shooters.
"Investigators have reason to believe that there are witnesses to this offense that have pertinent information. We are asking that they contact the Shreveport Police Department to bring these violent criminals to justice," Shreveport police said Thursday in a news release.
Anyone with information that that may be helpful in solving this case is asked to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To remain anonymous, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.