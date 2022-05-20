Derrick Patterson

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are asking the public for help in providing information that could be helpful in their investigation of a 2020 homicide. 

Derrick Patterson was found dead on Nov. 12, 2020 in the bedroom of his house at 2100 Grimmett Drive. He died of a gunshot wound. 

The Caddo Coroner's Office and SPD's Violent Crime Unit determined Patterson was killed sometime between midnight and 8 a.m. 

Investigators say no piece of information is too small.

Call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. Or to stay anonymous, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. 

